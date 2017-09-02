The Adamawa State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmad Lawan has said that the state governor, Senator Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla Bindow swore in genuine party members to man the affairs of the 50 areas developments in the state.

Lawan said this while refuting a story published in some media organisations purporting that the administrators sworn in by Bindow are members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), because he was preparing his way to decamp.

He allege that the person peddling the story is a current lawmaker in the state House of Assembly who is standing toes and nails to fight the present government for obvious reasons.

“We know the person that is sponsoring and floating odds and negative stories against Bindow all because of his selfish reasons of being an Oliver Twist.” Lawal said.

Lawan clearly stated that the lawmaker is well known all over as an anti party pundit against the present leadership from the state up to the national level.

“This lawmaker I’m telling you about he asked hundreds of APC members to join the membership of APDA and is doing the work to form another force against the government,” Lawal added.

He further reiterated that Governor Bindow is the leader of the party in the state and every party member must be loyal to him.

The party spokesman who did not name the lawmaker in question said that in due time the man will expose many of his anti party activities that he has been doing in the interest of opposition party.