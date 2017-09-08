We’re battle ready for council poll- Kwara PDP

Still basking in the euphoria of its new found unity, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, yesterday said it is battled ready for the November 18 local government election in the state.

While addressing newsmen shortly after a stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the chairman of its caretakers committee, Chief Tunde Akindehin said PDP has all it takes to emerge victorious in the council poll.

According to him, he said his committee had been able to settle all the contentious issues among party leaders in the state, adding that “all our leaders are now united.”

Akindehin cautioned the state Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) against deviating from the provisions of the nation’s electoral law in conducting the council poll.

He warned that any act of arbitrariness in the process and conduct of the election will be rejected and challenged in the court of law.

He added: “All the leaders of our party are now united. We have all it takes to contest and win the forthcoming council poll in the state.

“Nigerians are depressed, so PDP is prepared to bail them out. We are ready to listen to Nigerians, do their biddings and remove their pains. We had a very good meeting; our leaders are now united.”

Akindehun said the councillorship aspirants in the fold of the PDP will obtain their forms with N35,000 while the chairmanship aspirants will obtain their own forms with N100,000.

The meeting was attended by the former factional leaders of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi and Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, the former governorship candidate of the party, Senator Simon Ajibola, the pioneer chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Kunlr Sulyman, Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem and Senator Suleiman Ajadi among others.

