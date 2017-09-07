Atiku hails Nigeria’s exit from recession, says there is still work to do

Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar says that as a Nigerian investor and employer of labour, the news of Nigeria’s official emergence from recession is a most welcome development.

Atiku Abubakar said in a press statement released by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday that the news is surely a boost for Nigeria, as it tells investors, local and foreign, that our economy is worth investing in.

The APC chieftain cautions that while we must rejoice, it’s also important to recognize that the economic weakness at the bottom of the pyramid remains, adding that inflation is still high.

His words, “We must continue working hard to expand economic opportunity for all Nigerians.

“When all Nigerians can eat three square meals, that’s when the real recession ends. We have work to do”, he said.