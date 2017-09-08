Atiku to FG: “You spent my money and abandoned me”

Disappointed at protracted battle with terrorist: “How can Nigeria battle with Boko Haram for five years”

Berates current corruption war: “We recovered between $4.5 and $4.7 billion from looters in 1999”

A former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said he has been sidelined despite the fact that he used his contacts and resources to defeat the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

This shot came in an interview aired Wednesday morning programme of the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA), the same day the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan pledged her complete loyalty to him.

Atiku reportedly said: “Honestly speaking, I am still a member of the APC; I was part of all the processes, including campaigns until success was achieved, but sadly, soon after the formation of the government, I was sidelined.

I have no relationship with the government, I have not been contacted even once to comment on anything and in turn, I maintained my distance. They used our money and influence to get to where they are, but three years down the lane, this is where we are”.

Expressing disappointment that the Buhari-led government was yet to eradicate Boko Haram terrorists, Atiku said, “Yes, there were successes but not a comprehensive success because the Boko Haram miscreants are still very active, killing our people and many local government councils in Borno and Yobe are under their firm grip. People cannot dare go back to their dwellings.

“This thing baffles me; I never imagined that Nigeria will fight a protracted battle with Boko Haram for five years. At a time, we fought the Biafra war, which was more complicated because of the terrain in the South but the Biafran soldiers were roundly subdued in 30 months. But here we are, fighting an endless battle with the Boko Haram and there’s no end in sight,” he said.

On Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, Atiku said, “How many people were arrested, prosecuted and jailed? How much was recovered from the looters?

“When we came on board in 1999, I remember we recovered between $4.5 and $4.7 billion from those that looted under (Late Sani) Abacha,”‎ he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has declared her support for the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if he emerges a presidential candidate for the 2019 general election, even if President Muhammadu Buhari is contesting.

She was quoted as saying that, “I will support Atiku for the 2019 election even if Baba is contesting. Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics, and again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.”

The Daily Times authoritatively gathered that Alhassan, fondly called Mama Taraba, is said to be withdrawing her support for Buhari because of his refusal to influence the outcome of the 2015 election disputes and install her as Taraba State governor.