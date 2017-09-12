Atiku to FG, honor promise to make Nigerians safe

Former vice president and chieftain of the All progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar has called on the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to honor its earlier promise to make Nigerians safe in their country again after invasion of insurgency.

Reacting to a report credited to the Sahara Reporters that one of the freed Chibok girls attempted to commit suicide because she was forced to enroll into ABTI School,

founded by the Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar said that he was shocked that some journalists think it is fair game to exploit a young girl’s trauma to score cheap political points.

The Sahara reporters had reported that: “Lugwa Sanda, one of the Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram in a negotiated deal, attempted to take her life to protest the Nigerian government’s decision to enroll her

and fellow school mates at the ABTI Academy, an international secondary school located in Yola, capital of Adamawa State owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

It was alleged that Ms. Sanda drank a quantity of Jik, a concentrated liquid stain remover, suffering significant damage to some bodily organs and is under emergency medical treatment at a hospital belonging to the Department of Security Services (DSS) in Abuja.

“Ms. Sanda attempted suicide at the Women Development Center where she and fellow schoolmates had been kept under the custody of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in the night.

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, with Hajia Jummai Aisha Alhassan as minister, responsible for coordinating the rehabilitation of the girls and close to the former Vice President, chose ABTI Academy.

The Sahara reporters said the Chibok schoolgirls were opposed to going to the school and that their resistance owed to recent attacks in parts of Adamawa State by the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram.

It was reported that many of the girls have expressed fear that they could be abducted for a second time. Yet, they are afraid to go against the decision of the Minister to enroll them in A‎BTI Academy”.

In a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the former vice president, Mazi paul Ibeh said: “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, and founder of the AUN Group of Schools is shocked that some journalists think it is fair game to exploit a young girl’s trauma to score cheap political points.

He said: “Atiku Abubakar is not aware that anyone is forced to attend ABTI schools. The story is contrived hogwash. He urges the media, a critical partner in our march to progress and development to remember that not everything is about 2019.

“I wish to stress that the intention of the Waziri Adamawa was to give the freed Chibok girls (just like he did to an earlier batch in 2014) the best possible education, and that was why he helped set up the foundation program to create such an opportunity in a familiar environment.

“Unfortunately, the best intentions can backfire. These girls are still healing, and clearly, the recent deterioration of the security situation in the North East has opened old wounds, praying that; “those who have suffered so much get all the treatment and support they need”, he said.