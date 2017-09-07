Atiku applauds UK for pledging £200m to rebuild Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has applauded the United Kingdom for pledging £200 million to rebuild Nigeria, especially the Northeast geo political zone.

United Kingdom is Nigeria’s oldest friend and ally.

The former Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 equally urged

other long term friends of Nigeria to support the Federal Government as it rebuilds the nation and defeats the common enemies of the country in the war on terror.

A press statement released by the Atiku Media Office on Thursday quoted the former Vice President as saying: “To paraphrase George Bernard Shaw, the UK and Nigeria are two countries separated by a common language. Our two nations have too much in common not to have common ground.

“As I said to the UK’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, when I met her earlier this summer, Nigeria is not asking for what we have not given.

“The gallant men and women of our armed forces have given their lives and limbs to bring peace and prosperity to nations all over the world and in time past we made generous contributions to the development of other nations.

“I also urge other long term friends of Nigeria to support our Federal Government as we rebuild our nation and defeat our common enemies in the war on terror.

“Once again thank the United Kingdom for such a kind gesture. May God bless our Anglo-Nigerian relationships.”

Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja