Ashafa seeks support of professionals against drug abuse

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Ashafa has called on the Association of Community Pharmacist’s, to lead the charge in the fight against abuse of over the counter and prescription drugs.

Ashafa who made the call as the chairman of the 2017 Edition of the Lagos Chapter of the Associations Day, was represented by Dr. Rotimi Adesanya a family Physician and Head of Senator Gbenga Ashafa’s Medical Outreach Team.

At the event which was themed “National development: The role of pharmaceutical sector” with a sub theme ‘Building a healthy nation: role of community pharmacists’, the Senator commended the role of community pharmacists as first responders in the community health value chain.

While decrying the rise in the abuse of prescription medications and over the counter pills, which he described as dangers to national development, the Senator stated that the increased rate of drug abuse, particularly in the dispensation of over the counter medication has become very alarming and a threat to national development. “Drugs like, codeine, tramadol among others have been used as stimulants and narcotics by a large number of youths.

“To this end, I sponsored a motion on the floor of the Senate on Nigerians involvement in illicit global drug trade and increase in domestic abuse by Nigerian youths and a bill for the amendment of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act. These legislative interventions seek to ensure that we overcome drug abuse in Nigeria,” Ashafa said.

He charged the pharmacists not to sell drugs capable of being abused indiscriminately, adding that community pharmacists’ should lead the charge in ensuring that prescription medication are only sold upon presentation of doctor’s prescription.

“While every other over the counter medication that have been commonly abused, should only be sold when the need is justified,” the Senator said.

