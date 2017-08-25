Arewa Youths Withdraw October 1 Quit Notice On Igbo

The quit notice that, up until now, hung on their heads have been rescinded by those who issued it – the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum.

The decision to rescind the quit notice was announced at a press briefing held at Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja on Thursday.

The press conference was attended by many Northern Youth Groups, including the Arewa Youths Council (AYC) that initially issued the quit notice on lgbo residents in the 19 Northern states.

It was also attended by the Governor of Borno state and Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Kashim Shetima, ex- Governor of Kano State, Kabiru Gaya, ex-Minister, Sani Daura and Shetima Yerima of Arewa Youths Council.

The coalition of Arewa youths claimed their demand was in response to secessionist stance of some pro-Biafran groups as well as the insults spewed on the north by the pro-secession groups.

The spokesman for the group, Mr Abdulaziz Suleiman, said they took the decision in the interest of peace in Nigeria.

But they appealed to the Federal Government to allow Igbo to hold a referendum to determine their future.

Several meetings have been held since that quit ultimatum was issued, including talks between the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and northern traditional leaders.