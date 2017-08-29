APC will win Osun governorship election in 2018, says S/West scribe

As the match towards the next governorship election draws closer in Osun State, the South-West spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ayo Afolabi has expressed confidence that his party, the APC will win the election hands down, asserting that, “we have no other competitor in the state.”

Afolabi, who made the assertion in Lagos while fielding questions from newsmen said the temporary setback suffered by the APC in the last West senatorial election on July 8 was caused by crisis of selection, assuring that, effective fence mending mechanism of the party has since taken care of that.

He said, it is only an uninitiated politician that would say the temporary setback was the end of APC in the state, saying, those who are conversant with the leadership quality of Aregbesola and his political dexterity would know that a flight to a successful landing has just begun.

According to him, besides that there is no opposition against the APC in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is non-existent in spite of its acclaimed rejuvenation, adding emphatically that, “with Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s outstanding performance coupled with the competent leadership of the party’s leadership under its chairman, Hon. Adegboyega Famodun, winning 2018 election is a foregone conclusion.

Afolabi reminded that, all indices of development in Osun State can only be traced to the era of the progressives citing an example of the ultra-modern State Secretariat that was built during the administration of former Governor Bisi Akande between 1999 and 2003.

“And since then, it was when the administration of Aregesola came on board in 2010 that the state started witnessing growths and development in progressive succession. The infrastructural development under Aregbesola is unequalled despite the paucity of funds. And the good people of the state are not unmindful of these laudable achievements.

“So, against this background, the people, who are the beneficiaries of these developmental projects will be ready to reciprocate the good gestures from their benefactor by voting en masse for the APC as a sign of appreciation,” the spokesman enthused.

In addition to that, Afolabi also called the attention of the pressmen to the Radio interview granted by the newly inaugurated Senator, Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of the PDP after his July 8 victory where he admitted that his victory was made possible by the APC supporters who voted for him.

This admittance, Afolabi continued, was a clear testimony that APC is still on ground firmly and very much in charge in Osun State, stressing that, “the so called rejuvenated PDP has no wherewithal and cohesion to match Aregbesola’s visible and concrete achievement on ground.”

The APC spokesman therefore urged the good of the state to rally round Aregbesola, who he said has vowed to complete all the projects he initiated so that he can continue to remain focused to serve out his term and supervise inauguration of a worthy successor from among the progressives in the state.

