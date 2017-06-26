APC urges Muslims to pray for Peace and Unity of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urge Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to pray for the peace, unity and prosperity of the country saying the country’s economic progress cannot be achieved in a state of rancor.

The party in its congratulatory message to Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan period and a happy Eid el-Fitr celebration said: “We congratulate the Muslim Community for successfully completing the Ramadan fast and urge them to continue to pray for the peace, unity and prosperity of the country.

The party spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi in a press statement opined that, “As a Party, we note that the economic progress and development of the country cannot be achieved in a state of rancor, disunity and discord. The Party therefore urges all Nigerians especially the people of faith, to exercise temperance, love and understanding, while shunning divisive and hate speech”.

The Party thanks all Nigerians for their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and urge them to “remember our dear President in their prayers for God to restore his health and for the success of his administration” noting that

“Although the country has gone through several challenges recently occasioned by the economic recession, the future is bright as the Federal Government is implementing policies and programs to diversify the economy, secure the future and ensure enduring legacies for all”.

Tom Okpe, Abuja