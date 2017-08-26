APC Celebrates Double Victory at Appeal Court

…says Amaechi is Lion of N’ Delta Politics

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has rolled out the drums to celebrate the victory of Senator Andrew Uchendu and Senator Magnus Abe at the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja yesterday.

In a statement signed by the Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya, the party expressed delight and gave thanks to God Almighty for the victories of its candidates in their various cases in the Appeal Court in Abuja.

The Appeal Court upheld the verdict of the election tribunal in both cases, giving the APC cause to jubilate. According to Ikanya, the “electorates in Rivers State that voted overwhelmingly for our candidates,” so the Appeal Court did the right thing “by declaring Senator Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressive Congress(APC) as the rightful winner of the 2016 National Assembly Rerun for Rivers East Senatorial District.

“With Uchendu’s victory who is a proven lawmaker, we are convinced that he will kick start the formal sack of Governor Nyesom Wike from the Brick House come 2019. The party also appreciates the victories of Senator Magnus Abe representing the South East Senatorial District and all our members in the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives in their various cases in the Court of Appeal.”

The APC Chairman said that with the victories, the party was now telling Nigerians “that APC truly is the main political party in Rivers State and not the dying PDP as postulated by Governor Wike and his cohorts. Nobody needs to tell Wike that it is time up for him as far as the politics of Rivers State is concerned.”

The party commended and congratulated both Senators Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe and all the successful candidates in the State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives that won in their cases and requested them to toe the principles of the party’s leader, Mr Chibuike Amaechi and give both the state and nation the required direction in their various areas of operations.

The statement said: “With this development, Senators George Sekibo and Olaka Nwogu, the two sleeping Senators that couldn’t initiate any single bill throughout their stay in the Senate, can now comfortably retire from politics to enable them have enough time to sleep as much as they can and allow those that can give the state the required representation to do so accordingly.”

Chief Ikanya said that the party was grateful to Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, who has proved that he was truly the leader to follow.