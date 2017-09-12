Anambra Guber: Tension in APC over Tony Nwoye’s victory

There is tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the victory of Dr. Tony Nwoye in the August 26th state governorship primary election even as the party insisted on the report of the appeal panel.

The Appeal Panel set up to investigate the grievances from the primary election, having received a petition from Sen. Andy Uba, who also contested the ticket, summoned the winner, Tony Nwoye, for questioning yesterday (Monday) in Abuja.

It was gathered that some forces within the party were already pressurizing the National Working Committee to cancel the result of the primary which was won by Tony Nwoye with a large margin of 2,146 votes to Senator Andy Uba’s 931.

But speaking with newsmen after his appearance before the appeal panel, Nwoye said the panel asked him about some people they described as student union leaders who came to disrupt the primary and beat up the delegates.

“I said it was not true and that no member of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), former or current students was part of the primary election, as all the delegates that voted were statutorily the delegates expected to vote.

And this is a primary election that was adjudged the best in the history of Nigeria in partisan politics in the country.

“I made it clear to them that there was no room for manipulation, nobody was bastardized or intimidated to vote and there was no evidence of inducing voters with money”, he said.

When asked whether he has any clue that the Appeal committee might nullify his victory, Nwoye said: “I am not God, but I know these are party men and women.

I told them that at this point in time, the Anambra people have spoken as far as party ticket of APC is concerned. This mandate I think, by the special grace of God should be left alone.

It is not about Tony Nwoye, but about these people who suffered all the night in the rain, I feel for them, I pity them”.

On whether he has reached out to other aspirants who contested the ticket with him, Nwoye revealed that all other aspirants except Senator Andy Uba are on the same page with him.

“Andy Uba is the only aspirant who refused to talk to me. I called him, I sent text message to him, I even went to his house but he refused to open his gate for me but for the other aspirants I have met with all of them”.

In his reaction, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party has not made any definite pronouncement on the Anambra state governorship primary.

“It is also important for us to recognize that there are procedures for everything. The procedure for primary within our party as you know provides for certain windows for people who are dissatisfied to lay their grievances or complaints before the appeal panel.

“But we have not received the report of the appeal panel and so we are waiting for the panel and we don’t know what they will recommend.

However whatever is the report of the panel we will consider it and then take a decision, we are confident that we will be able to resolve whatever the issues are and then go into the election.

We are also confident that we are going to win the governorship election on November 18 in the state”, he said.