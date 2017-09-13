Anambra guber poll to hold as scheduled, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the Nov. 18 governorship election in Anambra State would hold as scheduled.

Chief Adedeji Soyebi, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states gave the assurance in Ibadan after declaring open a one –day Implementing Meeting on INEC Weekly Radio Programme.

He said the threat by a group over the conduct of the election should be seen as a mere security challenge which the security apparatus was taking good care of.

“We are ahead of time, continuous voter registration in Anambra has been concluded and in three or four weeks’ time, all the registered voters must have collected their voter cards.

“We are going to conduct the election by law, so the threat is just a security challenge and I am sure the security apparatus have strategised on how to take good care of it.

“The election will be one of the best elections they have ever witnessed. So, Anambra people should expect a peaceful, free, fair and credible poll,’’ the INEC commissioner stated

Earlier, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had enjoined all INEC staff, especially participants, to step up effective voters’ education and publicity to ensure all stakeholders were fully informed about electoral processes and activities.

Represented by Soyebi at the meeting, Yakubu said that the current national socio-economic challenges have a profound impact on voters’ attitude to electoral activities.

“Voter disinterest and apathy is pervasive in our electoral terrain, so we are constantly required to encourage and motivate the people to participate.

“The onus is on us to continuously remind them of the positive effect their participation can have on the polity,’’ the chairman said.

He said that the commission had received approval for weekly enlightenment programmes on radio stations in all the states and FCT.

According to him, the radio is recognised as a powerful channel to reach the citizenry.

He said the meeting was therefore an avenue to discuss modalities for the implementation of the weekly radio programme.

Yakubu implored the participants to continue to play effective part in sensitising the public to their civic duty of participation in the electoral process through regular education, exposure and positive influences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heads of Voter Education Units of INEC across the 36 states of the federation and FCT attended the meeting.

