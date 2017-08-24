Anambra Guber; PDP Candidate Unveils Winning Strategy

….Says security, education and youths dev. Remains priority

Candidate of the peoples democratic party in the September gubernatorial election in Anambra state professor Akolisa Nnanyelugo Ufodike, has said that security, education and youth development remains at the core of his party’s candidacy and that all three are shared values of the PDP and will therefore be handled differently with better outcomes under a PDP government in Anambra state.

The key challenger to the incumbent, stated in a press release made available to Daily Times in Abuja that conversations with potential delegates made it clear that they believe it’s crucial for us to be extremely competitive in Anambra North Senatorial Zone in order for the to be successful in the general elections.

“I agree with this strategy and it’s merits which is why in the interest of cohesiveness I will be ending my race today. Let me reiterate something I’ve said on several occasions, I will support the candidate that emerges as the choice of our party delegates come Monday and implore others in the race to do so once it’s concluded decisively.

This is not the time to split ranks if we are to defeat Governor Willie Obiano in the general elections. There’s is dissatisfaction in the land that we can harness to our advantage, but we need to be united as a party to do so”

According to Professor Akaolise, the PDP after clinching victory, will ensure that security and personal safety returns to Anambra State.

He said “We recognize that commercial activity and every other element of our civil society depends on how our people feel about their safety. We will revive education in Anambra state from the comatose state it’s currently in”.

Professor Akaolise recall as a young kid, how he rejects admission from DMGS Onitsha but eventually choose to attend NMS Zaria for secondary school education.

Both of these heritage schools are public institutions and being a product of the public education system which was a thing of pride.

He said that as a product of the public school system aspired to and did successfully earn a post graduate degree from Cornell University an IVY league school.

“Sadly I don’t think Anambra youth can confidently have those same aspirations given the current state of education in the state.

The PDP will restore public education in Anambra to its previous state of excellence and give our youth the foundation they need to be successful in their careers and life”.