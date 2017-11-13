Anambra Guber: Why we’re not holding campaign rallies – ACPN candidate

The candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, Comrade Akunwata Ejoh Ojiba, has revealed why his party refused to join in what he described as campaign rallies war ahead of the poll.

The ACPN had adopted a noiseless door-to-door, person-to-person, and community-to-community campaign strategy, which has strengthened and rapidly increased their popularity among the voting population at the grassroots across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the weekend after visiting several political wards and communities in the state, Comrade Ojiba maintained that besides the expensive nature of campaign rallies, it does not allow the candidates to have the true

feelings of the people at the grassroots.

He also noted that at campaign rallies are hired crowds, many of whom are not registered voters in the state, adding that many of those that are seen at the rallies so far were hired from neighbouring states, including Enugu, Delta, Edo and Imo states, insisting that his party was not interested in unnecessary crowd war engaged in by some political parties in their bid to outdo one another ahead of the election.

“As a person, I don’t like waste and we cannot do what they are doing. Crowd does not win election, the voters determine who emerges the winner. We go to the voters at the grassroots, and that is why we’re here today to see you people because of your importance in this process.

“Have you not seen that it is the same people you see at the APGA rallies that you see at PDP rallies and the same faces you see at APC rallies.

“They bring some of them from nearby states and they only change the party uniform they are wearing,” Comrade Ojiba told party leaders and canvassers at Amansea, Awka North Local Government.

Also at Awka South and Onitsha North, the ACPN candidate told his supporters not to relent in their door-to-door campaign as their efforts have yielded tremendous results.

“ACPN has proven that it is possible to defeat the so-called big party. While they are jumping from place to place with their hired crowd, we are working at the grassroots because we genuinely want to meet the people and know their basic needs so that we can meet them when we get to the government house,” he said.



Patrick Okohue