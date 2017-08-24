Anambra guber: APGA faction elects flag-bearer

Dr. Igwebuike Ifeanyichukwu Hygers has been elected as the flag-bearer of the Chief Martin Agbaso led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for the November 18 Anambra State governorship election.

Hygers emerged winner as the flag-bearer after polling a total of 1, 547 votes at a far away sleepy town of Ezira in Orumba South Local Government Area of Abnambra State.

The party elected the flag-bearer during its special state congress/primaries held at Ezilo Central School field in Orumba South council area of the state.

The primaries, which adopted the option A4 system of voting was said to have been monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as APGA delegates from the national secretariat in Abuja led by the National Vice Chairman of the party (South East zone), Prince Stanley Ukaga.

Speaking after the exercise, the National Vice Chairman of the party, Prince Ukaga, who also functioned as the chairman of primaries committee was said to have congratulated the party for what he described as peaceful primaries.

He called on the party supporters to work together and retain the Anambra Government House for APGA, describing the flag-bearer as a credible individual and said that Anambra people would heave a sigh of relieve under Dr. Igwebuike’s administration.

He said today, APGA has buried all its differences and has elected a man who will move the state forward if elected as governor.

I will urge the party supporters to come together to help deliver the candidate on 17th November this year.”

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Igwebuike was said to have thanked the APGA faithful for the trust reposed on him, assuring to the take the party to the next level and to run an all-inclusive government if elected.

APGA main structure had on Tuesday elected Governor Willie Obiano as its flag-bearer of the party.

Agbaso’s faction had earlier slated its primary for Marbel Arch Hotel, Awka but early in the morning security operatives took over the hotel and teargassed those who came for the congress including newsmen.

Alphonsus Nweze,Awka