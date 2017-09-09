Alhassan has never supported President Buhari- El-rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has disclosed that the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has never supported Nigeria’s President Buhari.

The governor said this while granting an audience with the State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja after he visited Buhari.

Reacting to comments by Alhassan, showing disloyalty to President Buhari, El-Rufai said Alhassan, has never been in the Buhari camp neither has she ever believed in President Buhari’s ideology.

He said he was not surprised that the minister openly endorsed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The governor further said Alhassan was not in Buhari’s camp during the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has never supported the President.

El-Rufai said Buhari ignored reservations expressed by party members when selecting her as a minister.

The governor added that retaining or replacing her “is the prerogative of the President”.

Alhassan had in a video which went viral on Wednesday, declared her support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if he emerges a presidential candidate for the 2019 general election, even if President Muhammadu Buhari is contesting.

She was quoted as saying that, “I will support Atiku for the 2019 election even if Baba is contesting. Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics, and again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.”