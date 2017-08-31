Akeredolu apportions portfolios to newly appointed commissioners

Ondo state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has announced the portfolios for the newly appointed commissioners in the state.

Governor Akeredolu made the announcement on Thursday shortly after a meeting with the 18 commissioners.

The 18 new commissioners had yesterday took their oath of office with a call on them by the governor to see their new offices as a call to service and not for personal aggrandizement.

The lists have Wale Akinterinwa been appointed the commissioner for finance, the same office he held at the beginning of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s administration.

Solagbade Amodeni was made the commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development while a former speaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Taofiq Abdusalam got the Works Ministry.

Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, former Chief Press Secretary to late state governor, Dr. Olusegun Agagu, was made the Information and Orientation Commissioner.

Femi Agagu, the younger brother of the late former governor was appointed the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology.

Mr. Wahab Adegbenro was assigned the Commissioner for Health, a position he also held during the past administration of former Governor Agagu.

Others are Rasheed Badmus, Natural Resources; Gboyega Adefarati, Agriculture; Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, Youth and Sport Development; Donald Ojogo, Lands and Housing.

Funso Esan was assigned to the Environment ministry, Emmanuel Igbasan, Economic Planning and Budget and Olumirisi Ismaila to Culture and Tourism, while Bayonle Ademodi got the Regional Integration and Special Duties ministry.

One of the two women in the cabinet, Omowumi Olatunji-Edet was appointed the commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, while the other woman, Lola Fagbemi is the new commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs.

The Daily Times reports that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the new cabinet is Kola Olawoye while Timilehin Adelegbe is the commissioner for Commerce and Industry.