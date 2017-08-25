Ajimobi To Shut Down 22 Private Radio Stations In Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led Oyo State government has disclosed that no fewer than 22 private radio stations that are operating without approved building plans in Ibadan, the state capital would soon be shut down.

It was learnt that the stations are without building plans apart from the fact that most of them turned residential buildings into commercial ventures.

It also stated that over 1,000 structures on waterways, flood prone areas and other risk sites and those without approved building plans have also been listed for demolition.

It declared that other structures like abandoned and dilapidated buildings constituting security threats to the people of the sited areas and the state in general were also among those billed to be leveled.

Director General, Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control, Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi stated these while addressing a press conference at the film theatre of the state ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on Tuesday.

Gbadamosi who frowns at the inability of the media houses to get approval from the appropriate agencies in the state, informed that most of the residential structures turned to commercial ventures especially in Ibadan would soon be asked to pay hugh fine/fee for doing such.

He said “over 22 radio stations don’t have approved building plans. They are more than 22 of them. They don’t have building plans. Most of them turned residential buildings into commercial ventures.

The DG who said that the government has decided to take necessary actions to close the radio stations down, also informed that the case has been brought to the attention of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), for necessary actions.

He said the need to take legal action and exercise patience before the closure was necessary so as not to see the close as a political tool in waging war against the media in the state.

“When we want to close them down, we know it may create some security threat, we have brought the case to the NBC for necessary actions and sanctions.

“They have converted residential buildings to commercial ventures. Such development is going to bring and attract vehicular and human traffic to the area, is there plans for that?

“If you change your structure from residential to commercial, you will pay N25million fine/fee.

“The laws have to be obeyed, people must conform, you cannot see a white man and start a construction without a building plan.

“By the time we imposed a very huge fees, it will serve as a deterrent to others.

Gbadamosi then declared that over 1,000 structures have to go due to documented building plans.

“The state government is going to do a through demolition, over 1,000 structures are to go, if you don’t have a valid building approval.

“We are ready to transform Oyo State within the short period that is left.

“You have a lot to report, those of you in the papers, you have a lot to report and you will sell your papers, and those of you in the electronic media, you have a lot to report.

Gbadamosi added that abandoned buildings and dilapidated structures in the state capital are also on the list of structures due for demolition due to the security threat they are constituting for the people of the state.

“There are so many abandoned buildings and dilapidated structures in the state, they are constituting security threat to the people of the area. You know they are abode for miscreants and they have to go.”