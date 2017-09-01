Ajimobi Commissions 5.5km Oluyole Road

The Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Thursday commissioned the 5.5 kilometres reconstructed and rehabilitated Mobil-Oluyole-Wema Bank, Apata Road with Associated Bridge Works in Ibadan, saying that its administration’s developmental projects are for the enhancement of the socio-economic development of the State.

The event, which witnessed the first public outing of the 21 new Obas, also had in attendance Mogajis, community and religious leaders, security service commanders, transport union members as well as other stakeholders held at Oluyole Junction, Mobil Area, Ring Road Ibadan.

Governor Ajimobi said that the project was embarked upon to ease the traffic burden experienced by the people of the area, thanking God that he saw the completion of another project in the State.

According to him, “We are not just building roads, we are building multiple road network systems which are important for the enhancement of the socio-economic development of the state. We do not just dream, we ensure the actualization of the dream. We do not just plan but we execute our plan. What we are witnessing here today is the result of a careful plan which was executed in the course of our modernizing Oyo State.

“We thank God for seeing the completion of another dream come true and this is to alleviate the traumatic experiences of commuters and residents of this area. We saw the need to construct major and entry roads within Ibadan and across the state such as Saki, Iseyin, Ogbomoso and Oyo as well as Ibarapa axis and we have done this.

“As a result of our serene environment and developmental projects, foreign investors have started massive investments in Oyo State which is not only one of the five most investment friendly states but one of the only five to attract investments this year in Nigeria. We appreciate the people of the state for their patience and endurance whenever there are ongoing projects. We also commend the management and staff of the Ministry of Works and Transport as well as the contractor of this project for delivering the project within the scheduled period,” the governor added.

Senator Ajimobi however appealed to the paramount ruler of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Oguguluso I not to be swayed by distractive voices which have polluted the sacred throne with politics, noting that he has due regards and respect for the Olubadan as a father, a good man of repute and a royal ambassador of Ibadanland.

“I want to appeal to my father, Our Imperial Majesty, Oba Adetunji not to allow some disgruntled elements further pollute his mind and set him against the government. I hold the Olubadan in high esteem, I respect him, value him and have the necessary regard for the throne. But Olubadan should resist mingling with politicians who want to bring disrepute to the throne.

“We are not bothered by the pockets of resistance to the new change, rather, we are glad that we implemented the content of the White Paper to better the lots of Ibadan and Oyo State in general. I am not interested in whether an individual moves in traditional line or not. I am interested in the development of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole,” Senator Ajimobi added.

Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland on behalf of the traditional rulers at the event said he was happy for Ibadan indigenes for having such an ingenious governor at a crucial time when States across the federation were in competition for development.

“We are glad with the innovation and initiative of Governor Ajimobi. I do not praise people unnecessary, but I am happy with the present administration. Though, I am not surprised with his achievements, he has the managerial background and his antecedents speak for him. We thank the government for a job well done as well as cutting out indiscipline in the civil service and we expect more developmental projects,” Balogun said

Speaking on behalf of the residents of the area, Mr. Gboyega Adebunmi stated that the road is of high quality and its importance in the economy of the area cannot be over emphasized, stressing that the road has enhanced the business activities and traffic situation has improved tremendously.