A/Ibom APC organises prayer summit for President Buhari

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom State chapter have joined other groups to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari has been away to the United Kingdom for medical follow-up following his ill-health.

Supporters of the party at the Nsima Ekere campaign ground along 4 lane Uyo at the weekend prayed God Almighty to restore the health of the President to come back home to effect and bring the needed positive change in Nigeria.

The prayer session were led by pastors and clergies drawn from different denominations across the state who offered prayers for the restoration of health to Mr. President, for political leaders and for the unity of the state and the country.

Dr. Chris Ekong while setting the tone for the summit assured that Akwa Ibom APC will always identify with Buhari in appreciation for being the first President of a ruling party to give attention to Akwa Ibom State through the appointments of its indigenes into various key federal appointments

He said, “Never in the political history of Akwa Ibom State has it been so rewarding, considering the level of federal attention and presence than this era of Buhari.

“To be safe as a minority in a very competitive ethno-political confederation Akwa Ibom people had always seen as the best option an alignment with ruling government in Nigeria. This decision had always been to serve the interest of the people while decisions are taken in the sharing of the national cake that had never been done meritoriously or done as the constitution had suggested using the Federal principle.

“Notwithstanding our cautious alignment with the ruling parties over time our reward had always been piecemeal benefits not enough to show for our political submission and contributions to the revenue base of the country as the highest producer of crude oil.

“Also federal roads were left for us to reconstruct and maintain with no option of arranging a pay back before their tenure was over

“But a President Buhari we never expected anything from has by today appointed many Akwa Ibom sons and daughters into various positions

Hon Ekerete Ekpenyong, former House of Representatives member in his goodwill message at the summit described the prayer summit as a laudable initiative.

“This summit is organised to pray for our Presidents’ quick recovery it is quite significant and consoling that our generation acknowledges and believes in the power of prayers.

“The bible clearly instructs us to pray for our leaders. And as we pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari today, I also pray that this summit will set our minds on motion to willingly and joyfully accept the wind of change that is blowing across the country.”

Special Assistant to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Security, Otuekong Uyo Nathaniel, said, “it is our belief that God has already answered our prayers and our President shall return home in sound health to foster the change mandate.”

Representative of the Presidency and Special Adviser to the President on Legal Matters, Research and Documentation, Prof. Adamu Usman said he was happy that Akwa Ibom people are pleased and happy for the good gesture of the Buhari government for them.

“For Akwa Ibom to organise an event like this to pray for the President is pleasing; for the state to come out to say thank you and by this act of appreciation and gratitude the state has positioned itself for greater things to come.”

He urged them not to join forces with those working against the anti-corruption agenda, stressing that corruption is the major problem of the country today.

“Those of us who are in support of the fight against corruption should tighten our belts to see that this evil called corruption is uprooted from our land. And I assure you that the story of Nigeria will change for the better.

High point of the event was the inauguration of new APC Youth Disciples who were prayed for and charged to effect the needed change in the state.