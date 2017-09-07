Adewopo Hails Makarfi Over Responsive Action on Osun PDP

…Congratulates Osun PDP Caretaker Committee Members.

A PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State, Prince Ayoade Adewopo has commended Senator Ahmed Makarfi for his political maturity and astuteness in arriving at the mechanism for constituting the Caretaker Committee to midwife the State chapter of the party towards a peaceful Congress.

Prince Ayoade Adewopo gave the commendation in a release signed and made available on Wednesday in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital. According to him, the depth of thought seemingly displayed in putting all hands on deck through membership of the caretaker committee showed the National Chairman as intelligently visible with peculiarities of Osun PDP and the State in particular.

He however prayed God to shower the Hon. Sarafadeen Isola led committee the required strength and mental stamina to discharge the responsibilities bestowed on them without fear or favor.

Reminding the committee members of the enormous burden of expectations of Osun bewildered populace from our great party, the PDP stalwart said, the party cannot afford to fail the people at this crucial moment. The task ahead of us as a party is such that if we play around and fail, the State is doomed and our party may find it difficult to go back to the same people for any political succor.

Prince Adewopo further stated that the time is now for our party to listen to the cry of the people and stand up to their defense. The emancipation of Osun from the doldrums and the future of PDP Osun chapter is on the shoulders of the newly constituted Caretaker Committee.