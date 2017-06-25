Adamawa 2019: Group urges Bindow to re-contest

A pro-democracy group under the umbrella of Mubi Youths Awareness Forum (MYAF) has made a passionate appeal to Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State to recontest in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Leader of the group, Mr Yakubu Jibrilla who made the call while briefing newsmen in Yola, said that the giant strides achieved by the governor, qualifies him to be given another four years tenure.

He said that the development of the state under Bindow was unprecedented, calling on the people of the state to support the re-election of the governor.

“We have been in the state all this while, and several governments have come and gone, but we hardly experience this kind of development.

“Today all parts of the state have benefited from one project or the other under Bindow. We cannot afford to allow him vacate the government house after his four years, we must support him to administer the state for another four years.

“We must support him to continue with the good work he is doing in the state.

“We owe the governor a lot but we shall demonstrate our appreciation by re-electing him for another term of four years.

“I therefore, call on all people in the state to support the project on the re-election of Gov. Bindow come 2019,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...