2019: Rep lauds PDP zoning of Nasarawa guber to North

A member of the House of Representatives, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rep. David Ombugadu from Nasarawa State, has commended the PDP for zoning the governorship slot of the party to Nasarawa North Senatorial District of the state for the 2019 general elections.

Ombuagadu, who represents Nasarawa Eggon/Akwanga/Wamba federal constituency at the National Assembly, described the decision as a “true reflection of the yearnings and aspiration of the people’’ in the zone.

He made this known on Wednesday while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker said that the gesture would boost the political morale of the electorate in Nasarawa North Senatorial District, which was yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state in 1996, to actualise their ambition.

Ombugadu said that zoning of the governorship ticket to the Northern part of the state would improve the fortunes of the PDP in the state.

“This zoning is also a good omen not only for the people of the North, but for the entire state and Nigeria at large in the interest of peace, justice and fairness,’’ he said.

Ombugadu explained that the meeting unanimously agreed to create synergy among stakeholders and unite women and youths in the zone to realise their dream of producing a governor for the state in 2019.

According to him: “As you can see, the meeting was fruitful, peaceful and we are making way forward to ensure harmonisation of things regarding to governorship position and other positions as we have three local government areas in this zone.”

He called on the party supporters to remain united and work tirelessly for the success of the party, assuring that PDP will provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“Everybody can testify to what I have done for the people of my constituency especially in the area of infrastructural development, such as provision of transformers, health, water, youths and women empowerment, among others, to better the lives of my people.

“I have promised to do more projects in order to impact positively on the lives of my constituents and the lives of other Nigerians for the overall development of the country.

“I have sponsored bills at the National Assembly that have direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians and I will continue to do my best so as to attract development to my constituency, the state and nation at large,” he said.

Ombugadu assured his constituents that he would continue to embark on people-oriented projects to fight poverty, unemployment and boost the socio-economic welfare of his constituents.

The lawmaker urged his constituents and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and embrace peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.

NAN recalls that the lawmaker in August launched the construction of 1,500 motorised boreholes in 1,500 communities across the state in which every polling unit in the state would have a borehole.

It would be recalled that in August the state PDP executive and stakeholders under the leadership of Mr Francis Orogu announced the zoning of the party governorship ticket to Nasarawa North for the 2019 general election to appease the zone.

Like this: Like Loading...