Politicians jubilate as NASIEC announces LG, polls in Nasarawa

Politicians in Nasarawa state went wild in jubilation, as the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) announced date for the long awaited Local government elections.

The local Governments which have been overseen by Transitional Management Committee, (TMC) Chairmen since the second tenure of Umaru Tanko Almakura would go in to poll on May 26, 2018 to elect democratic chairmen and councilors.

Acting Chairman of NASIEC Aliu Dogara Mohammed made this known to journalist during a press briefing in his office in Lafia, the state capital.

He said activities of the elections would start in February and end on 26 May 2018 which is the election day.

“As you can see in our Time Table, the programme started on 23 February, 2018 and would end on Saturday, 26 May ,2018.”

Mohammed also informed that NASIEC, would meet with relevant bodies in the likes of traditional rulers, Civil Society organizations, Political Parties amongst others to ensure credible, free and fair election.

He further explained that the body has already liaised with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other Academia to assist in training of staff on current election trends.

On the Election guidelines, the NASIEC, boss promised that they would be ready by next week for public consumption.