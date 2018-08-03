Politicians hijack CAN protest in Yola – Ahmed Lawani

The peaceful protest against the incessant killings in Nigeria has been hijacked by some politicians in Adamawa State to achieve cheap political points against Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa says Ahmed Lawani.

Lawani a concern citizen of Adamawa state said that the unruly Christian youths were engineered by some politicians in the state to score a cheap blackmail and discredit the present Government in the state.

Lawani demanded to know why only the All Progressives Congress (APC), posters were destroyed by the sponsored youths on demonstration that was supposed to be peaceful?

“It’s unfortunate some desperate politicians are trading with the life of innocent citizens in an effort to gain cheap popularity. Why this wicked act against ourselves? He asked.