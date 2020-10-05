Politicians embezzling govt money, terrorism sponsors won’t see 2021 – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has warned politicians embezzling government funds and sponsors of terrorism to desist from such acts, hence won’t see 2021.

Adeboye said this during the special monthly thanksgiving service to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence at RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos on Sunday, September 4.

He also warned countries pretending to love Nigeria but are plotting to destroy her to stop their insidious and myopic tendencies, adding that God will deal with them.

Adeboye said, “There are some people buying weapons for those that are carrying guns who are causing havoc here and there and there are also some nations that are befriending our nation that are not truly our friend, who want us to borrow money so much that we would not be able to repay, knowing fully well that an average borrower would be the servant of the lender as long as he remains a debtor.

“These enemy nations manufacture guns, bullets and rejoice when we have problem so that we can come and buy guns and bullets to kill our people.

”Every terrorists and every sponsor of terrorists in Nigeria would not see the New Year.”

Adeboye lamented the conditions of the nation after 60 years and asked God should arise and end the stagnation.

Daily Times recalls that the cleric had called for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Speaking at the 60th Independence Day Celebration Symposium organised by RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute, yesterday, Adeboye said: “Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure.

” It is either we restructure, or we break up, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that. That is certain – restructure or we break up.”