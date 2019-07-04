A suspected political thug identified as Dauda Momoh was killed by a mob on Monday, in Adavi l Local Government Area of Kogi State for stabbing Ahmed Okino to death in Ogaminana market near Okene, Kogi Central.

According to an eyewitnesses, the council staff was accosted by Momoh at Ogaminana market where he accused him of implicating him in a case of theft at Adavi LG.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP William Aya who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lokoja said that the encounter later degenerated to an argument which made an Momoh to stab Okino to death on the spot.

Aya said that residents who were nearby descended on Momoh and killed him instantly.

He said that a detachment of police was immediately deployed to the scene to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

Aya explained that the bodies of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary of the General Hospital, Okene while normalcy has returned to Ogaminana.

Reacting to the incident, the Information Officer of the Adavi LG, Mr Obeito Hassan confirmed that Okino was a security guard at the council.

He said that Okino was on duty on June 21 when 13 bags of rice and a double door refrigerator got missing from the LG’s store.

Hassan said that the matter was reported to the police who later arrested Okino for questioning on June 24.The Information Officer explained that it was during questioning that Okino mentioned Momoh to the police as a suspect.

He said that both of them were in police custody until June 28 when they were released due on the intervention of the Local Government Administrator, Mr Joseph Omuya Salami.