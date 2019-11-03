The Gumel Local Government Council in Jigawa state on Sunday said it has commenced the vaccination of 43, 380 children for the November round of polio vaccination exercise.

The council’s Immunisation Officer, Alhaji Yusif Tudun-Wada, said in Gumel that the vaccination began on Saturday and would end on November 5.

He said the council has so far received 41, 340 doses of polio vaccines from the state government for the exercise, adding that “the release of 41, 340 doses to us by the state government is based on our target children for the July round.

“But, we agreed with them that more doses will be supplied to us when we exhaust the available ones.”

The official said 324 ad hoc staff were recruited and deployed to 11 wards in the area for the exercise.

Also speaking, the Primary HealthCare Development Agency Manager in the area, Alhaji Habu Magaji, thanked the council for purchasing 30 cartons of chocolate used in luring children for the vaccination.

He also commended religious leaders and traditional rulers for mobilising their congregation and subjects for the vaccination. (NAN)