Policy on occupational safety, health essential for workers’ protection – Ngige

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The erstwhile Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said that a well-articulated National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health is essential for the safety and health protection of the nation’s Labour force.

Ngige stated this in Abuja during the flagged-off of a One-Day Stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting for the Validation of the Draft Revised National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health.

He described the review as “the next step towards facilitating improvement of Occupational Safety and Health performance nationwide, through providing the framework for participative Occupational Safety and Health protection of workers.”

Ngige who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, William Alo, tasked the stakeholders to produce a validated policy that would accommodate all interests and be acceptable to all.

According to him, “the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention C. 155 on Occupational Safety and Health and the Work Environment establishes Occupational Safety and Health Policy as the entry point of a standard national effort with regards to Occupational Safety and Health.”

“The revised Policy will incorporate global best practices of Occupational Safety and Health, and also accommodate recent technological advancements”, and would constitute an effective instrument for positive change in Occupational Safety and Health service delivery across the country.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, William Alo, said the Meeting constituted the final stage of the process of reviewing the existing National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health.

He added that the review process would harmonize all efforts into ensuring safe and healthy work places in the country for the protection of the nation’s workforce, and the promotion of productivity for a more virile national economy.

In a goodwill messages, the International Labour Organisation, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Society for Occupational and Organisation Health of Nigeria, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Safety Institute of Nigeria, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA),

Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other social partners pledged total commitment to the review of the Policy aimed at achieving Occupational Safety and Health for workers.

The National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health, going through the process of review, was put in place in 2006 through a collaborative process to provide a general framework for regular improvement of working conditions, work processes and the work environment.