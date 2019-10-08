Tragedy struck in a community in Imo state when a police officer reportedly killed two persons and injured about seven others during a burial ceremony.

The incident occurred at the burial ceremony of the late mother of the traditional ruler of Umuakoli Urualla in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Martin Aladi.

The embattled policeman whose identity is still being withheld by police authorities is said to be an orderly of one of the prominent indigenes of the town, Mr. Remy Chris Nwagbo, who resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The incident occurred when members of the Ideato Committee of Friends went for a condolence visit king’s chambers.

According to sources, members of the Ideato Committee of Friends were leaving the palace of the traditional ruler when Chief Nwagbo arrived in the compound, prompting them to accompany the new arrival to accompany him pay his condolence visit on the monarch since he is a member of the association.

“Before they made to move, they stayed to exchange pleasantries as members of the club. It was then that a police orderly guarding Chief Nwagbo tried to give them some gun salute.

“As he made to lift the gun up, it opened fire, destroying the jaws of the man who is a legal practitioner that was exchanging pleasantries with Chief Nwagbo as well as injuring about seven other persons waiting to greet him,” a source told our correspondent.

The source further added that the last person the bullet touched died instantly because the bullet blew his brains out while the other person was confirmed dead in the hospital.

Spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeoku, who confirmed the incident, said he would get back to our reporter on what transpired at the scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, the happy trigger police officer is being detained at the police headquarters in Owerri where he is facing orderly room trial.