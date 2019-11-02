Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, on Saturday, pledged that the police would be professional and neutral in the conduct of the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayalsa States.



The IGP stated this in Lafia at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum.



Adamu said that the police would draw from its experiences from the 2019 general elections to ensure free, fear and credible elections in the two states.



According to him, the police force will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to ensure that a level playing field is provided for all political parties.

He also said that the police under his leadership would continue to do everything possible to combat criminality in all parts of the country.



The IGP further expressed gratitude to the people of Lafia for honouring him and promised not to disappoint them.



“There is nothing good than for one to be celebrated by his people at home. I will continue to be a good ambassador of my community by discharging my duties with sincerity and the fear of God,” Adamu added.



In his address, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, said the state was proud of Adamu and his achievements since his assumption of duty as IGP.



The governor also commended him for his efforts at instilling professionalism into the force and promoting the welfare of personnel.



Sule also expressed gratitude to him for efforts to establish a Mobile Police training School, Police College and Police Public Relations (PPRO) training school in Nasarawa State.



He said that these institutions would go a long way in curtailing criminality in the state.



Earlier, Hudu Musa, Chairman of the forum, said that the reception was in honour of the contributions of the IGP, who is from Lafia, in internal security of the country.

