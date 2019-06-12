Police warns criminals to steer clear of Warri, environs

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The police in Delta state on Tuesday warned all criminal elements to steer clear of Warri and its environs.

Commander of the Warri Area Command, Mohammed Garba, gave the warning when he led some police officers on a courtesy visit to the secretariat of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Delta state.

Garba, who described himself as a “seasoned and sound operational police officer,” said he has held series of meetings with leaders of communities in Warri and advised their elders to caution their children.

The new area commander explained that the essence of the warning was to send signals to other communities in the oil-rich city that it would no longer be business as usual.

“I was deployed as area commander to Warri last three weeks and the first set of people I talked to was the Hausa community. I told the leaders to warn their children, if they have guns in their possession they should submit them to the authority, or else the law will take its course.

“I also warned them that if any of them is caught with a gun, he will be prosecuted accordingly. I will also send letters to other communities in my jurisdiction and visit them to ensure sanity returns fully in Warri and environs,” he said.

The police boss, who said he was familiar with the Niger Delta terrain, particularly Delta state, solicited the support and cooperation of the media to enable him to effectively execute his strategies.

Garba recalled how he was able to restore sanity to Warri many years ago, adding that “as a sound operational police officer, I can remember how we patrol from Warri to Agbor. I carried out patrol every night and I worked with the press to succeed,” he said.

He urged officers and men to perform their duties in a professional manner, warning that anyone caught violating the rights of the citizens would be dealt with accordingly.