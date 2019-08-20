By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Police authorities in Abavo Community in conjunction with the Abavo Community Vigilante Group, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta state have recovered 50 motorcycles from suspected hoodlums who have allegedly been operating in the area over the years.

Chairman of Abavo Community Vigilante Group, Comrade Miracle Okoh, who confirmed the recovery of the motorcycles from the suspected hoodlums in Asaba on Monday, said that members of the group acting on intelligence gathering arrested two suspects who during interrogation confessed to the crime in collaboration with others.

Comrade Okoh said that one of the suspects had bullet wounds on his body, adding that he confessed to have been involved in robbery alongside his gang members.

“We arrested two suspects who took us to where they have been keeping motorcycles and we recovered 50 motorcycles and they confessed that a woman who hails from Obiaruku Community, takes them at times to Boji Boji metropolis and Edo state where they have been selling them before nemesis caught up with them,” Okoh disclosed

Police Commissioner in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke had earlier confirmed the arrest of two suspected robbers who specialize in robbing motorcycle owners at gunpoint, adding that they were being detained at the SCID for further investigation

Meanwhile, Comrade Okoh has said that the suspects have been handed over to the police at Abavo Police Division, including the 50 motorcycles for further investigation and warned criminals that it would no longer be business as usual for them except they relocate elsewhere.