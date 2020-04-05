Operatives of the Morogbo Police Division, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a suspected ritualist, Dona Asogbo, at his hideout at Panuse area of Oko-Afo, along Mile2 -Badagry Expressway.

The hideout which was an uncompleted building, was first uncovered by residents of the area, who suspected activities in the building, and reported same to the police division.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old Asogbo and his accomplice, Peter Alogbo, who is on the run, were part of a syndicate that kidnap, kill and sell body parts.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, said a wooden coffins and all sort of fetish items were found in the uncompleted building.

Bala said: “ On March 21, 2020, at 6a.m., some residents of Panuse area, Okoafo, reported at Morogbo Police Station that one Dona Asogbo and Peter Alogbo have turned an uncompleted building in the community into a ritualist den.

“ The residents said the activities of the suspects has instilled fear and panic in the community. A team of Police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene. The principal suspect, Dona Asogba was arrested while his partner took to his heels.

“ A mini size wooden coffin and all sorts of fetish items were recovered from the shrine. The shrine is suspected to be used for criminal purposes. The investigation is ongoing.”