Police uncover plot to disrupt May 29 inauguration in Ogun

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The Police in Ogun State have uncovered a plot by some unscrupulous elements to disrupt the inauguration of a new administration, come May 29.

Making this revelation in a press statement was the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Oyeyemi disclosed that intelligence at the disposal of the command had revealed that the said persons were organising rallies, processions and assemblies in public places.

He said the events are being orchestrated by the enemies of peace, who claim to be settling land and chieftaincy dispute.

The PPRO noted that the suspected persons who have chosen to ferment trouble rather than approach the court to seek justice, have the aim of heating up the state before inauguration.

The PPRO said: “In view of this, the command has put in place a robust security arrangement aimed at checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements.

“The special units of the Command namely SARS, PMF, STS, Anti kidnapping as well as DPOS and Area Commanders have been placed on red alert with specific instruction to closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any distress calls and disturbance of public peace.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has also ordered twenty-four hourly surveillance patrols across the length and breadth of the state.”

“To this, the Ogun State command has advised members of the public to put on hold any form of public procession, rally or carnival related to chieftaincy and land matters.

“They should seek alternative dispute resolution methods, or approach the law court for redress”.

However, Oyeyemi said gatherings for other purpose must be communicated to the police, adding, “In furtherance to this, persons or group intending to hold public assemblies and rallies other than as stated above are advised to contact the office of the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, for necessary approval and security.”

The command warned saying, “We will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the peace of the State no matter how highly placed such person(s) may be, as the law is no respecter of anybody.

The Police in Ogun State is committed to the defense of the rule of law, safety and security for all law abiding citizens in Ogun State.”