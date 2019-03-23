Police to charge sergeant who shot school girl for murder

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos state Police Command has said the policeman who pulled the trigger killing the 18 -year -old Hadijat Shakiiru in Adamo area, Ikorodu, Lagos will soon be charged to court for murder.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who stated this, the policeman identified as Sergeant Mudi Emmanuel is culpable of the misuse of firearm.

Bala in a statement issued on Friday said “Sergeant Emmanuel, who was together with four other members of the surveillance patrol team on operation at that community is found wanting for professional misconduct and currently undergoing orderly room trial at the command’s provost marshal unit.

“His actions fell short of the rules of engagement for the use of firearms and professional standards for police officers.

He will be charged to court for murder. The command is determined to continually uphold the rule of law and protect the fundamental rights of the people.”

The late Hadijat, who was an SS1 student of Isun Grammar School died before she was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet.