Police to arraign Okorocha for ‘breaking into sealed property’ — Daily Times Nigeria

The former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha was arrested by Police on Sunday for allegedly breaking into a sealed property belonging to his wife.

Police sources stated that he will be charged on Monday.

As of 10 pm, Okorocha was still in custody under the state police order.

He was asked to write a declaration, but the former governor insisted that the officials of the state should leave.

The former governor was accused of forcing open the state government’s sealed Royal Spring Palm Estate.

The Senator, accompanied by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, allegedly broke the keys in an effort to recover the property belonging to Nkechi, his wife.

State government loyalists were said to have challenged them. In the ensuing chaos, one person was wounded.

The state, on Friday, recovered the estate belonging to Akachi Lane.

Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Commissioner for Lands, reported that the seizure complied with the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Land Recovery and Other Related Matters in its Gazette.

At around 5 pm, Okorocha, who was taken by police into a Sienna truck and was driven to the police headquarters.

Commissioner for Information Declan Emelumba said the former governor took some thugs to the estate and violently smashed the government seal in order to gain entrance into the estate.

He announced that the Senator representing Imo West will be arraigned today.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), confirming the arrest, said that a distress call was received by the command.

“We discovered that Senator Okorocha allegedly led some people to the place sealed by the state government. This generated unrest and some youths from Owerri stormed the place.

“Right now he is in our custody and the Commissioner of Police has directed a full-scale investigation into the incident.

“If found culpable, he would be prosecuted according to the provision of the law,” he said.