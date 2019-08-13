The police on Tuesday urged youth and youth groups to join the fight against cultism, drugs and other vices in the country.

National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Superintendent of Police, Ebere Amaraizu, made this call while speaking in Enugu.

Amaraizu spoke on the sidelines of the 2019 UN International Youth Day celebration.

He said that POCACOV, which was initiated by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is aimed at saving Nigerian youth from the claws of cultism and other vices.

“The inspector general through the campaign wants all youth to live meaningful lives and to contribute their quota towards nation building,’’ he said.

The national coordinator also urged youth to be law-abiding and shun negative tendencies as well as violence in order to make the society secure.

According to him, youth as leaders of tomorrow should strive at all times to contribute their quota to national development.

He called on the youth to make use of their numbers positively in the propagation of those good virtues that can bring about safety and security of their environment.

“Youths must shun negative tendencies such as cultism and other vices as well as violence in order to make their environment safe and secure.

“Youths should not allow their emotion to cause commotion, especially as they go about watching football matches.

They should exhibit a high sense of positive solidarity, rather than make enemies because someone does not belong to their clubs,’’ he said.