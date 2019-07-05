A combined team of `Operation Puff Adder’ and the police command’s monitoring unit in Bayelsa state have smashed a five-man car snatching syndicate operating in the state.

A statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Asinim Butswat on Friday in Yenagoa, said they acted on a tip-off and arrested one Adebayo Bello, aged 43 years.

Butswat explained that Bello, a native of Osun state and one Onomis Idegbe, 35, were trailed by the operatives to Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa.

“On July 1, 2019, some vehicles including a Toyota Camry L.E with plate number KMK 188 CC, Toyota Camry L.E withplate number AKD 925 FQ, Toyota Camry 2. O with plate number SMK 775 CC and Toyota RAV4 Jeep, with plate number LSD 134 DC were recovered from their hideout at Obungha Community, Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa state.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members,” he said:

Suspected gunmen on Monday had invaded Agudama-Ekpetiama Police Station in Yenagoa Local Government Area and killed four police personnel on duty, including the divisional police officer.

The state police command however, appealed to members of the public to continue to assist the police with useful information about the activities of criminals in their communities.