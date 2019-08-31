Some policemen on Saturday have barricaded the venue of a Nigerian Cross dresser, Bob Risky’s birthday party and asked all invited guests to vacate the premises.

The reason for this act is not yet known as the Nigerian barbie, as he is fondly called, is no where to be found.

Recall that the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Mr. Olusegun Runaway had promised to deal with him for trying to mislead the Nigerian youths with his public “transgender” lifestyle.

Recall again that Bob Risky replied saying the NCAC boss were making empty threats as he (Bob Risky) rolled with his (Runsewe) higher colleagues.

More details coming….