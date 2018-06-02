Police shortlist 5,253 out of 37,000 candidates for recruitment

The Nigeria Police has shortlisted 5,253 out of 37,000 candidates who wrote its recruitment examination conducted last Friday by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for medical screening.

According to a statement in its website, Kano State had the highest number of 308 candidates who made the recruitment process to the screening stage while Katsina followed suit with 238 candidates.

Oyo State got the third place with 225 candidates, Akwa Ibom came fourth with 194 candidates while 189 candidates were selected from Borno State. Jigawa State also had 189 candidates.

Other candidates and states composition are as follows: Abia State had 114 candidates, Adamawa, 140 candidates; Anambra,146 candidates; Bauchi,133 candidates;

Benue State 157candidates, Cross River State 122 candidates , Delta State166 candidates, Ebonyi, 91candidates; Edo, 125 candidates; Enugu, 119 candidates;

Imo, 181candidates; Kaduna, 161candidates; Kebbi, 144 candidates; Kogi, 140 candidates; Kwara, 110 candidates; Lagos, 136 candidates and Niger, 169 candidates.

Others are Ogun, 140 candidates; Ondo, 125 candidates; Osun, 211 candidates; Plateau, 116 candidates; Rivers, 138 candidates and Sokoto, 161 candidates.

The rest are Taraba with 112 candidates; Yobe, 110 candidates; Zamfara; 99 candidates, Bayelsa, 54 candidates; Gombe, 75 candidates; Ekiti, 84 candidates and FCT Abuja, 42 candidates.

The police further directed the shortlisted candidates to go for the screening at the zonal police headquarters in their state of origin between May 31 and June 3, 2018 for medical screening.