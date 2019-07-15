By Our correspondent

Officers and men from Ondo State Command of the Inspector-General of Police Special Forces are currently combing the state government reserve with the purpose of hunting for herdsmen, who allegedly killed Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, a daughter of the Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

According to Femi Joseph, the Ondo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, policemen have been deployed in the state government forest, which the killer herdsmen had converted into their camp.

He said on Sunday that the Police was out to fish out the killers and bring them to book.

“We are working with the IGP team. The more we are, the more successful we are. As I am talking to you now, our teams are in the bush and we have made some arrests, but we can’t disclose the number because we are still carrying out some investigations.

“We are combing the entire area. If we find anybody with suspicious movements, such a person will be arrested. We will not rest until all of them are flushed out. Our men are already in the forest in order to get the bandits.

“The work is going to be very comprehensive. Anybody doing any illegitimate work there will be arrested. We are all out now to flush out the criminals. This is not only taking place in the Odigbo Local Government Area, but also in all the 18 local government areas of the state,” the Police said.