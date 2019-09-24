The Edo state Police Command has said that only three persons were killed in a cult-related clash at Auchi in Etsako West Local Government of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed DanMallam, said this while responding to questions from newsmen on Tuesday in Benin.

DanMallam said that some suspects have been arrested while calm has been restored to the town by the police.

He said the clash did not occur in The Polytechnic, Auchi, adding that the command would take necessary measures to eradicate cultism in the state.

The police commissioner also said that the command has arrested a key suspect in the killing of three policemen and the kidnap of the managing director of Ogba Zoo, Benin in 2017.

He said that the suspect has confessed to the crime and is helping the command in its investigation, just as the command also arrested a 53 –year- old woman for allegedly operating an illegal hospital, where unwholesome medical practices like abortion were carried out.

He added that some implicating items and tools were recovered from the woman.