Police reveals names of officers killed in Borno Govt’s Convoy

The Borno state Commissioner of Police, Bello Makwashi listed the names of the security personnel killed by Boko Haram ambush on Saturday on Monday when Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum visited the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, the state capital.

“During the encounter, I want to name the names of those that lost their lives and paid the supreme price,” Makwashi said.

According to him, the affected officers are Mba Mathew, Ibrahim Muhammad, David Jarta, Jerry Joseph, John Barka, Elijah Gwarza, Eheboya Osaheinde, and Nura Aminu.

Daily Times Nigeria had learnt that the police boss told the governor that the State Command had to break the sad news to the families of those in Maiduguri, adding that some were still on their way coming.

Meanwhile, the wives of the slain officers have appealed to the governor for support during the trying moment.

Mrs Effa David Jarta who spoke on behalf of the widows said they received the news of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of their breadwinners in utter shock, adding that “it is not easy.”

“It is God’s design for them, everybody will die but our prayer is to consider us. Let the government see us and pay all the benefits of our husbands. This is all I have to tell you.”

Mrs Joseph thanked the governor for his visit but said “consider us and the situation we are in.”

On his part, Governor Zulum expressed deep regret about the incident which he said was the first in 18 months since he became governor.

He however assured the women of his commitment to support their livelihood efforts and the education of their children.

“I am standing before you here, I am not here to just see you and go back. God willing we shall not let you down, we shall support you.” Zulum assured.

This comes three days after Boko Haram ambushed the convoy of the state government.

The convoy ran into an ambush by Boko Haram at a spot called Korochara, which is about 2km away from the base of the Multi-National Joint Task Force on the way to Baga from Monguno.