By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has restricted all forms of protests within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Unity Fountain, Central Business District, Abuja.

This directive according to a statement made available to newsmen by the Force Public Relations officer, DCP Frank Mba is to ensure safety and security of life and property, free flow of traffic and the protection of commerce and other economic activities as well as a more coordinated handling of peaceful protest.

According to the statement, intending protesters are requested to steer-clear of all critical national infrastructures, especially the Three Arms Zone and other sensitive security areas. They are however, at liberty to assemble and conduct peaceful protests within the Unity Fountain, the authorized protest zone.

The restriction, the police said is sequel to series of protests, such as the one on October 30, 2018 in various parts of Abuja, which brought the capital city to a standstill, crumbling economic activities and inflicting untold hardship on motorists and the general public.

‘’A similar protest during the same month led to the setting ablaze of a police patrol vehicle at Banex Plaza, Abuja, traumatizing innocent citizens. This year, on July 9, another protest at the National Assembly, Abuja, led to an unprovoked attack on police officers on legitimate national assignment, injuring nine of them and causing massive damage to public and private property.

‘’The force is not unaware of the African Charter on Human Rights, which the Nigerian state has ratified and the constitutional provisions relating to the fundamental human rights, particularly freedom of expression, right to peaceful assembly and freedom of movement.

‘’It is important however, to note that these rights are not absolute and are constitutionally moderated by the genuine concerns for public safety, public order and for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons.

“Needless to state that it is within the prerogative of the police to regulate activities of protesters who have the tendency to cause damage to life and property, particularly to innocent and non-protesting citizens, who also have equal rights to exercise their freedom unmolested by the protesting group.

‘’It is against this backdrop that the inspector general seeks the cooperation and understanding of would-be protesters and the public,’’ the statement added.

The inspector general further reiterated his call for constructive collaboration between the citizens and the police in enthroning a new culture of protests devoid of violence and damage to public and private property.