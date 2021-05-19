Police restore peace in FCT community after violent protest

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has restored peace in Kabusa Community after a violent protest by some residents.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said that the protest followed agitation by some residents over a suspect who was earlier rescued from an angry mob for knocking down two passengers, leaving them with injuries.

According to her, the suspect, who has been beaten to pulp by the angry mob, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital for treatment where the doctor certified him dead.

“In view of the above, some residents of Kabusa, during the protest attempted to overrun the Police Divisional Headquarters but were resisted by a Joint Team of Police Operatives.

“Regrettably, in the bid to restore calm one young resident sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention,” she said.

Yusuf said that the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Bala Ciroma, extended his sympathy to families of the victims and had ordered discrete investigation into the incident.

The PPRO urged residents to remain calm and pledged commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property within the FCT. (NAN)