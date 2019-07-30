Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command on Monday said it has rescued the three staff of Lafia Hospital kidnapped few days ago at Ajebo area of the state on their way to Lagos.

The Police in a press release issued by the State Police command Public Relation Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said their rescue followed a report received on 23rd July 2019 about the kidnap of 3 staff of Lafia Hospital Apata Ibadan, adding that the Command deployed high power security operatives to the scene of the incident with clear mandate to rescue the victims unhurt as well as bring the perpetrators to book.

The statement reads in part: “The team led by deputy commissioner of police in-charge of operations embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which the kidnappers’ hideout was geo-located within Fidiwo/Onigari forest along Lagos-Ibadan express way.

“To compliment the efforts of the Command, the Inspector General of Police graciously sent a police helicopter with which the area viewed was properly surveyed.

“Having located the hoodlums’ hideout, the place was smoked through the chopper, which left the hoodlums with no other alternatives than to hurriedly push out their victims from captivity.

“It was there and then we discovered that apart from three persons abducted on the 23rd of July, another four persons were abducted on the 24th but not reported”.

“In all, seven victims were successfully rescued on the 27th of July 2019, and they have all been re-united with their families”.

“One suspect who is strongly believed to have taken part in the kidnap saga was arrested and he is currently assisting the police in our investigation.

“To further rid the area of criminal activities, a comprehensive intelligence based raid was carried out in all the surrounding forests as well as the vulnerable points in the area where about 40 suspects were arrested with all sort of illicit drugs.

“They are all been investigated and whoever is culpable amongst them will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction”.

“The Command will not rest in his oars in order to ensure that crime and criminality become things of the past in the Gateway State”.