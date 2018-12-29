Police rescue 2 Catholic priests kidnapped on Christmas Eve in Anambra

The Police in Anambra State have rescued two Catholic priests, who were kidnapped on Christmas Eve by unidentified gunmen at Umueze Anam, Anambra East Local Government Area. The priests Rev. Fr. Peter Nwachukwu, parish priest of St Theresa’s Parish Umueze-Anam and Rev. Fr. Cajetan Apeh, who is his Assistant, were rescued on the evening of 27th December, three days after they were kidnapped. The victims who are in stable condition and have been reunited with their congregation were said to be rescued by men of the command, working with sister security agencies. Spokesperson of the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the team deployed modern technology and aerial surveillance as a result of difficult terrain to track the hideout of the kidnappers. According to Mohammed, “Police special teams comprising of FSARS, PMF, Counter terrorism, Special Anti-Cults units in conjunction with other sister agencies and the Vigilante group had mounted an intensive search and rescue operations for the priests since the incident took place. “With the aid of a modern technology and aerial surveillance due to difficult terrain, the abductors were forced to abandon their victims at about 6:45pm of 27/12/2018. “The victims, Rev. Fr. Peter Nwachukwu, parish priest of St Theresa’s Parish Umueze-Anam and Rev. Fr. Cajetan Apeh, who is the Assistant priest, are now in stable condition and have since reunited with their religious congregation. “It is worthy to note that safety of the victims is the ultimate priority of the Police in this situation. Consequently, effort is being intensified to apprehend perpetrators of this heinous crime in order to bring them to Justice.” The state Police Commissioner, CP Garba Baba Umar, reassured Anambra residents of their safety during the yuletide and beyond. Umar further warned all criminal elements that Anambra was not a place to operate as they will surely meet their Waterloo and be dealt with decisively in accordance with State Police Command.