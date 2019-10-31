By Chioma Joseph
No fewer than15 persons, chained and camped in a supposed prayer house, have been rescued by operatives of the Isheri Osun Police Station, Lagos State Police Command.
The
Owner of the prayer house, Prophet Sunday Joseph Ojo, 50, and 10 others were arrested in connection with the house of torture.
Confirming the rescue of the victims, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, Deputy
Ikoyi Custodial Centre: Aregbesola vows to punish unprofessional personnel
Bala said the prophet had also stated that the victims were chained in order to prevent escape.
Bala said the rescued victims were between ages 19 and 50. He said: “ Based on information from a reliable source, a team of detectives from Isheri Osun Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe, stormed a prayer house used as
“ 15 persons who were chained
The victims are between ages 19 and 50, males and females. Some of them were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases.”
Investigation is said to be ongoing, as the police are working closely with other agencies of government to provide adequate medical attention and shelter to the victims.
Discussion about this post