By Chioma Joseph

No fewer than15 persons, chained and camped in a supposed prayer house, have been rescued by operatives of the Isheri Osun Police Station, Lagos State Police Command.

The operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe, stormed the prayer house at No. 26 Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.



Owner of the prayer house, Prophet Sunday Joseph Ojo, 50, and 10 others were arrested in connection with the house of torture.



Confirming the rescue of the victims, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the prophet confessed to have being running the said prayer house since 1986.